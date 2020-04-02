Stifel Financial Corp Has $928,000 Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $54,584,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13,019.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,402,000 after buying an additional 2,041,351 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 917,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,977,000 after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 887,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,560,000 after purchasing an additional 44,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 821,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,633,000 after purchasing an additional 159,238 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Boyd Gaming from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.45.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $13.02 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.43.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $833.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,289 shares in the company, valued at $892,193.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

