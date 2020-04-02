Stifel Financial Corp Has $876,000 Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.89.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $86.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.71. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $70.55 and a twelve month high of $97.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $100,345.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $499,274.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $473,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,763 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,810. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.