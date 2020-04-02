Stifel Financial Corp Has $872,000 Stock Position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the fourth quarter worth $180,000.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.50%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

