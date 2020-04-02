Stifel Financial Corp Has $830,000 Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,744 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FND. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $242,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from to in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $64.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.23.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $62.62.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

