Stifel Financial Corp Has $825,000 Stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 258.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,516 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,750 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,904 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the period.

In other Callon Petroleum news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 322,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,995.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,294,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,278,188.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,500. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPE opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $217.34 million, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.45 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

