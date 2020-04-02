Stifel Financial Corp Has $808,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $113.55 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $101.87 and a twelve month high of $152.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.5967 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

