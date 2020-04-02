Stifel Financial Corp Buys Shares of 34,325 Invesco China Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HAO)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco China Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HAO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.72% of Invesco China Small Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

NYSEARCA HAO opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.87. Invesco China Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $27.84.

