Stifel Financial Corp Buys 300 Shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DORM. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dorman Products by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,997,000 after buying an additional 21,679 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,730,000 after acquiring an additional 329,436 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 446,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,785,000 after purchasing an additional 50,660 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 417,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 332,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DORM shares. BidaskClub lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Dorman Products from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barrington Research began coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

DORM stock opened at $50.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.70. Dorman Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.98 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.92.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $239.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.89 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dorman Products Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

