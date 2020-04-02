Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 105.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, President James D. Dondero sold 53,500 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $1,977,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 149,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Goetz bought 2,416 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.94 per share, with a total value of $98,911.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 63,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,694.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 148,616 shares of company stock valued at $5,372,345 and have sold 1,193,776 shares valued at $29,987,607. 21.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $52.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.78.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.51 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 28.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NXRT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.36.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

