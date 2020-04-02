Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 336.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 22.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 88,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 24,199 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Insulet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,027,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PODD. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Insulet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

In other Insulet news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total value of $184,944.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,200.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,250.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $159.17 on Thursday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $80.43 and a 1 year high of $219.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 884.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

