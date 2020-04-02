Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 16,974 Shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,974 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 273.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Ohio Strs acquired 403,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $7,093,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,870,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,312,950.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.67 per share, with a total value of $289,895.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

GBDC stock opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.59. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -198.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $78.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 103.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

