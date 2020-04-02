Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 1,618 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Lear were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Lear by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Lear stock opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Lear Co. has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $159.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.24 and its 200 day moving average is $120.07.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Lear’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cleveland Research began coverage on Lear in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.86.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

