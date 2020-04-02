Stephen Cassani Acquires 1,897 Shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) Stock

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) Director Stephen Cassani acquired 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $10,888.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,498. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE TPVG opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $176.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.55. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $17.17.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 million. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 43.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.02%. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 93.51%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPVG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JMP Securities started coverage on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Compass Point raised Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 308,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 27,510 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 291,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 72,140 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 272,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 49,947 shares during the period. Resource America Inc. grew its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 217,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 115,618 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the period. 25.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

