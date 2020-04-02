SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.10. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $41.27.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

