South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 666.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $847,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $2,632,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

SJI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

SJI opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75. South Jersey Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 6.80%. On average, analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.