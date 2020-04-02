Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stake Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Solaredge Technologies worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $78.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.36. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $143.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $418.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.80 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Lior Handelsman sold 7,427 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $825,213.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 10,640 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $1,118,583.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 179,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,923,294.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,648 shares of company stock worth $12,332,466 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEDG. ValuEngine cut Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $117.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

