SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading 8.9% Higher

Shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) traded up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.22, 7,492,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average session volume of 5,550,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Siebert Williams Shank cut SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens cut SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SM Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Get SM Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.34.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $451.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SM Energy Co will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,124 shares in the company, valued at $248,320.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 60,000 shares of company stock worth $228,175. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.