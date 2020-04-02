Simon Patrick Duffy Purchases 416 Shares of Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) Stock

Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) insider Simon Patrick Duffy bought 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,127 ($27.98) per share, with a total value of £8,848.32 ($11,639.46).

Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 2,307 ($30.35) on Thursday. Wizz Air Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,526 ($59.54). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,306.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,743.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.85.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,550 ($59.85) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,380 ($57.62) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 3,480 ($45.78) to GBX 4,750 ($62.48) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wizz Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,005 ($52.68).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

