SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial set a C$14.25 price objective on SilverCrest Metals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial set a C$14.00 price objective on SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SilverCrest Metals has a 12-month low of C$2.93 and a 12-month high of C$8.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.19. The stock has a market cap of $520.91 million and a P/E ratio of -80.29.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

