Short Interest in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Grows By 8.2%

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,611,400 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the February 27th total of 7,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 12.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NYSE VMW opened at $116.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. VMware has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $206.80.
VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on VMW. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.77.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
