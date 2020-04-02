Short Interest in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Grows By 8.2%

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,611,400 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the February 27th total of 7,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 12.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE VMW opened at $116.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. VMware has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in VMware by 558.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMW. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.77.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

