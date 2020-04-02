Short Interest in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Increases By 9.1%

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,962,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the February 27th total of 10,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,526,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $118.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $166.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PepsiCo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.90.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

