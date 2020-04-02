Short Interest in MYOS Co. (NASDAQ:MYOS) Expands By 8.1%

MYOS Co. (NASDAQ:MYOS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the February 27th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MYOS stock. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of MYOS Co. (NASDAQ:MYOS) by 167.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,744 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 0.29% of MYOS worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised MYOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

NASDAQ MYOS opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. MYOS has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

MYOS (NASDAQ:MYOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. MYOS had a negative return on equity of 152.07% and a negative net margin of 412.60%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.32 million.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc, a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity.

