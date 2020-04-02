Short Interest in Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) Expands By 8.4%

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 945,200 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the February 27th total of 871,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of KZR stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -0.07.
Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 510.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.
KZR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kezar Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.
Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.
