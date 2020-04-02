Short Interest in Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) Expands By 8.4%

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 945,200 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the February 27th total of 871,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of KZR stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -0.07.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Franklin Fowler bought 38,461 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $115,383.00. Also, CFO Marc Belsky bought 15,384 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,152.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,980,460 shares of company stock worth $10,421,380. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 510.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

KZR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kezar Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

