Short Interest in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Increases By 8.1%

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,864,400 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the February 27th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

HD Supply stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.79. HD Supply has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Get HD Supply alerts:

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HD Supply will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HD Supply news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 41,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,233.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HD Supply by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in HD Supply by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in HD Supply by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HD Supply by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HDS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Longbow Research cut HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on HD Supply from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.