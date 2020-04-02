Short Interest in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Grows By 8.9%

Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,852,300 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the February 27th total of 7,210,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 766,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on EC shares. Morgan Stanley raised Ecopetrol to a “hold” rating and set a $12.10 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup raised Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.40 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecopetrol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.64. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,826,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,223,000 after purchasing an additional 784,180 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,218,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,235,000 after acquiring an additional 163,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,881,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,514,000 after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,294,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,039,000 after acquiring an additional 25,906 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,057,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,116,000 after acquiring an additional 274,548 shares during the period. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

