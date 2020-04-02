Short Interest in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Grows By 8.4%

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,582,500 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the February 27th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 669,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days. Approximately 18.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $543.36 million, a PE ratio of -22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.54. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.31 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $6,475,643.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 402,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,817,745.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $31,532.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,540.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $2,830,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $16,069,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 179,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 34.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COLL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

