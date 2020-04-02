Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Shopify in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now anticipates that the software maker will earn ($0.77) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.76). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $332.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from to in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $340.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $385.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.41.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $384.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.87. The company has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of -346.55 and a beta of 1.14. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $190.38 and a fifty-two week high of $593.89.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $7,785,000. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3,078.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 61.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

