Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) Senior Officer Ronald Joseph Dunn Buys 12,000 Shares

Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) Senior Officer Ronald Joseph Dunn acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.39 per share, with a total value of C$16,680.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$69,718.23.

Shares of Shawcor stock opened at C$1.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.23. Shawcor Ltd has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$21.54.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$334.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$359.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shawcor Ltd will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 34.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Shawcor’s payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

SCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Shawcor from C$13.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities raised Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

