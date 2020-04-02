Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of Semtech worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 9.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 180.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 88,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 56,960 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

SMTC opened at $35.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.65. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.86.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.21 million. Semtech had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

In other Semtech news, VP Mark C. Costello sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $105,369.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,639.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Burra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $265,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,744 shares in the company, valued at $994,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,191 shares of company stock worth $1,815,076. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.