Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 556.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SEE opened at $24.52 on Thursday. Sealed Air Corp has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.76.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 155.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

In other news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 13,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $456,141.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 261,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,013,939.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Duff purchased 15,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,731,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $1,472,070 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

