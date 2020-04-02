Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 99,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 25,255 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,659,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,734,000 after purchasing an additional 58,414 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.90. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $31.42.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.32 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 28.49%. On average, analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBCF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In other news, Director Christopher E. Fogal acquired 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,900.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,727.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $227,005.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

