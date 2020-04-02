Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.90

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:SOI opened at GBX 191 ($2.51) on Thursday. Schroder Oriental Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 2.48 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 276 ($3.63). The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.15 million and a PE ratio of 20.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 216.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 243.59.

In other Schroder Oriental Income Fund news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £23,800 ($31,307.55).

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

