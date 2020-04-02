Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (LON:SCF) Declares GBX 2.50 Dividend

Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (LON:SCF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON SCF opened at GBX 206.96 ($2.72) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $142.16 million and a PE ratio of 16.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 234.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 278.04. Schroder Income Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 189.50 ($2.49).

In other Schroder Income Growth Fund news, insider Fraser McIntyre purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 316 ($4.16) per share, with a total value of £22,120 ($29,097.61).

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

