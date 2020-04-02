Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt Co PLC (LON:ATR) Increases Dividend to GBX 6.50 Per Share

Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt Co PLC (LON:ATR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This is an increase from Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt’s previous dividend of $6.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON ATR opened at GBX 300.78 ($3.96) on Thursday. Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt has a 52 week low of GBX 3.49 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 388.49 ($5.11). The firm has a market capitalization of $294.45 million and a P/E ratio of 15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 322.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 354.37.

In other Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt news, insider Sarah MacAulay purchased 20,000 shares of Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.71) per share, with a total value of £71,600 ($94,185.74).

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, formerly Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective seeks to provide a high rate of total return through investment in equities and equity related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan).

