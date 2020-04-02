Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Position in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 95.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 49,689 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 588.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Visteon by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter worth $200,000.

Get Visteon alerts:

VC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

In other Visteon news, Director Robert Manzo purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.86 per share, with a total value of $133,720.00. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VC stock opened at $42.27 on Thursday. Visteon Corp has a twelve month low of $39.21 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.19.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.