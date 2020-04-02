Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 95.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,609 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.75.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $147.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.19. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $174.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.86%.

In other news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

