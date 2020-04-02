Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,959,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,255,000 after acquiring an additional 138,960 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,526,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,579,000 after buying an additional 137,619 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 133,162 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,547,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,939,000 after buying an additional 128,411 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,635,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $899.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

