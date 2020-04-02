Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,950,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 998.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,876,000 after purchasing an additional 286,080 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,363,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 154,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,341,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $43.27 on Thursday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $70.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average of $60.16.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $833.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.19 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

