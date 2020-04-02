Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 31,252 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 31,252 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 10,924.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 954,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,559,000 after acquiring an additional 945,990 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1,258.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,004,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,096,000 after acquiring an additional 930,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,805,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,291,000 after acquiring an additional 889,892 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,033,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,918,000 after acquiring an additional 580,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,007,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,103,000 after purchasing an additional 513,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $360,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.20. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.