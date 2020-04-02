Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 115,455 Shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 115,455 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAIC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Science Applications International by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Yvette Kanouff acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.35 per share, with a total value of $105,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at $168,769.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SAIC opened at $70.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. Science Applications International Corp has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $96.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.97.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

