Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 338,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,068,000 after buying an additional 33,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,440,000 after buying an additional 25,708 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 29,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 278,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after purchasing an additional 65,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFG opened at $65.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. American Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.88.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $124.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

