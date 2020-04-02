Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,453 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,558,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,776,000 after purchasing an additional 30,480 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $63,189,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,603,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,908,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 943,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 237,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 935,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,130,000 after purchasing an additional 45,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

OLN opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $16.80. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

OLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

