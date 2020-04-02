Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THR. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,938,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 198,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 132,750 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 284.7% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 118,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 87,847 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 78,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at $597,000.

Shares of THR stock opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.43. Thermon Group Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $27.73.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.77 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. Thermon Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Thermon Group in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

