Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XHR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 423,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 61,278 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 101,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,804,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 424,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 106,209 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 86,985 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on XHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $8.96 on Thursday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.25.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.37). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $282.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.23%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

