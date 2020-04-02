Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,017 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.82.

ACAD stock opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 1.95. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $53.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.23. The company has a current ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $98.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. Research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.30 per share, with a total value of $34,965,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

