Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,100 Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 643.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,840,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,529,000 after buying an additional 4,189,322 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $17,700,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,589,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,524,000 after purchasing an additional 757,477 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $3,825,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,903,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,399,000 after purchasing an additional 186,703 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.05. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $18.74.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $196.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

