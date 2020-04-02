Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,000 Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 21,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 175,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 66,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,358,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,071,000 after buying an additional 177,041 shares in the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.67 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $78.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.55 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.94%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg bought 18,500 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.67 per share, with a total value of $289,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ohio Strs bought 403,046 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $7,093,609.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,870,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,312,950.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

