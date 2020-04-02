Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,451 Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,451 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hanger by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,665 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hanger by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,269 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $11,603,000 after purchasing an additional 262,095 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanger by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,017 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

HNGR stock opened at $12.99 on Thursday. Hanger Inc has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $28.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The healthcare company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $300.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.72 million.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

