Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,269 IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of IDEX by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,331,000 after acquiring an additional 26,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 347,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after acquiring an additional 25,759 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of IDEX by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,614,000 after acquiring an additional 73,315 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 187,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,194,000 after acquiring an additional 101,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on IEX. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.82.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $133.20 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $104.56 and a 52-week high of $178.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.52.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.