Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,488 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 1,493.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,985 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 464,849 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the fourth quarter valued at $5,473,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,926,923 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,597,000 after purchasing an additional 191,135 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 527.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 170,211 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 143,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,023,280 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 124,527 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BVN opened at $7.11 on Thursday. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $235.49 million during the quarter. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BVN. ValuEngine raised Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC lowered Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

